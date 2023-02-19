David Christian Feb 19, 2023 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Troy Christian, 58, of Lee’s Summit, MO, formerly of Wamego, KS, died Monday (January 23, 2023) at his home.Cremation services are in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego, KS. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News No. 12 K-State grinds past No. 19 Iowa State at home Kansas Profile: Buffalo Soldiers — Fort Leavenworth EYESTONE | See You at the Home Show Moon gardens: Designed to shine when bathed in moonlight A tomato cage, a sled, a bucket: Idaho elk are getting entangled in yard items Major renovation planned for Athens' archaeological museum On Gardening: Benchmark year of fragrance with debut of Reminiscent and Rise Up Roses Club news for Feb. 18, 2023 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWinter storm warning in effect for Manhattan area as 4-8 inches of snow possibleOUR NEIGHBORS | Arrow Coffee owners have vision of sharing special products with publicKent DickMissouri man dies in single-vehicle accident on I-70Man arrested for criminal trespass at local schools, preschoolRoger L. FarrellRCPD: Threat to Manhattan High School not credible; officers on hand for school dismissalKathryn RichardsonRCPD arrests 3 after finding fentanyl pills during search warrantRCPD arrests Colorado man for sexual exploitation of child Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
