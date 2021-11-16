David Burgess Zoeller, 72, of Manhattan, passed away Saturday, November 6th, at his home. He was the owner and Certified Public Accountant at Zoeller's Accounting & Management in Manhattan.
David was born in Manhattan, on August 26, 1949, the son of Mary Martha Zoeller, who survives of Manhattan, and the late Donald James Zoeller. David was the husband of Alicia Rangel Zoeller. He was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church also in Manhattan. David served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Survivors include his wife, Alicia Rangel Zoeller of the home; his mother, Mary Martha Zoeller of Manhattan; daughter, Alicia Rae Zoeller, of Denver; son, Aaron James Zoeller, of Idaho; son, Aaron John Cool, of Arizona; and step-daughter, Adrienne Holley of TN; daughter-in-law, Shawna Zoeller of Idaho. Also, surviving are his sisters, Marylyn L. Zoeller, of Austin, TX; Sharon A Zoeller, of Manhattan; Karen M Tibbitts, of Manhattan, KS, Becky L Mosier, of Manhattan, Ks; David is preceded in death by his father, Donald James Zoeller and his brother, Tracey H. Zoeller.
Mass of Christian burial was on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church with Fr. Ryan McCandless officiating. A luncheon was served following the service for all attendees.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association. Go to the funeral home website www.irvinparkview.com to send an online condolence, Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation, Manhattan
