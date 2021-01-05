David Wayne Allard, 47, of Manhattan, passed away Thursday, December 31st.
David was born in Ft. Benning, GA on October 22, 1973, the son of Sandra Lee (Debolt) Allard and John Willard Allard, both of Manhattan. David attended school at St. Xavier Schools in Junction City and graduated from Manhattan High School in 1992. David will be remembered at the many places he had worked such as Dillons, Document Resources, and others. He enjoyed riding his Harley when he was able and was a member of BACA (Bikers against child abuse). In the last few years, he was a stay-at-home father.
David is survived by his parents, Sandra and John Allard, both of Manhattan; four daughters, Amanda D. Allard, Autumn E. Allard, Alison L. Allard, and Andralyn M. Allard, all of Manhattan. David is also survived by a brother, Michael J. Allard, of Atlanta, GA; a friend: Lynn Allard, Atlanta GA; a niece, Macy Allard; nephew, Julian Allard; and his ex-wife, April D. Otte.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions to BACA (Bikers against child abuse) may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation are assisting the family with arrangements. To send an on-line condolence visit the funeral home website at www.irvinparkview.com.
