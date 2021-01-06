David W. Allard, the father of four loving daughters, entered into eternal peace at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, Kansas on December 31, 2020, after an extended illness.
David was born on October 22, 1993, at Fort Benning, Georgia to John and Sandra Allard. His childhood was spent in many locations on military posts, including Fort Clayton in the Republic of Panama. He attended St. Xavier High School in Junction City, Kansas, and graduated from Manhattan (KS) High School in 1992. He attended Cloud County University in Concordia, Kansas.
David was married to April (Brummer) Otte but they later divorced.
He is survived by his four daughters, Amanda Allard of Manhattan; Autumn Allard of Beloit; Alison Allard of Manhattan; and Andralyn Allardof Manhattan. His daughters were the joy of his life evidenced by his Facebook postings and the four tattoos on his arms. He was always there to listen to their problems and to celebrate their achievements. His life was devoted to nurturing and guiding his daughters and they feel blessed for his love.
Also surviving are his mother and father, John and Sandra Allard of Manhattan; his brother Michael (Sandy) Allard of Alpharetta, Georgia; niece Macy Allard; nephew Julian Allard; and friend Mickey Allard of Alpharetta Georgia. He is also Survived by Monica Rochin, a close friend.
David was a stay-at-home Dad caring for his daughters while they were young. He worked at Dillion’s and Document Resources when they became older.
He loved animals and enjoyed many pets in his household during his lifetime including ferrets, birds, bunnies, hamsters, spiders, guinea pigs, cats, and dogs.
As a hunter, he enjoyed many seasons of hunting with his father, providing pheasant, dove, and turkey for family dinners and always a story or two.
A motorcycle enthusiast, David enjoyed riding whenever he could with his daughters and friends. He temporarily was a member of Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA).
David will always be remembered for his unique sense of humor and beautiful smile that lit up his entire face and everyone near him.
Funeral Services are being handled with Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home in Manhattan. A private family memorial is being planned. Charitable contributions in memory of David can be made to the Native Stone Chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA), PO Box 983 Manhattan KS 66505, online condolences can be sent thru the funeral home website, www.irvinparkview.com
