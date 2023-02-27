David Allen Queen, age 33, of Manhattan, died February 22, 2023 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
David was born on March 14, 1989 in Manhattan, the son of Mark and Kayla (Kilgore) Queen. Growing up in Manhattan he was a member of the Boy Scouts, he earned many badges while in the Scouts and was already to sell popcorn for the annual fundraiser. David graduated from Manhattan High School in 2007, he then earned his degree as a motorcycle mechanic.
On July 16, 2022 in Ozawkie, Kansas, he was united in marriage to Alexis Silva. She survives at their home in Manhattan.
David was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and of Kansas State sports, always cheered hard for the Wildcats, maybe sometime a little extra when they play a certain other Kansas team. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, riding his dirt bike, and was always the person in charge of making the bond fire for the campouts.
David also had fun listening to country music and using his smoker to smoke meat for the family. He will be missed by his dogs and his pet ferrets. His fun and his sense of humor will be missed by all his family and friends.
In addition to his wife Alexis, he is survived by his parents, Mark and Kayla Queen, his brother Bryan Queen, sister Kristen Klug and her husband Chris and David’s nephew Jonah Klug; grandparents, Paul Queen, Robert and Nita Kilgore, and also his father-in-law and mother-in-law Frank Silva II and Krisena Silva.
David was preceded in death by his grandmother, Kathy Queen.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:00 until 7:30p.m. Tuesday February 28, 2023 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00a.m. Wednesday March 1, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan, with the Rev. Barry Dundas officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
Memorial contributions in memory of David are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House, American Heart Association and the First United Methodist Church. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.