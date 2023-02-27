David Allen Queen, age 33, of Manhattan, died February 22, 2023 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.

David was born on March 14, 1989 in Manhattan, the son of Mark and Kayla (Kilgore) Queen. Growing up in Manhattan he was a member of the Boy Scouts, he earned many badges while in the Scouts and was already to sell popcorn for the annual fundraiser. David graduated from Manhattan High School in 2007, he then earned his degree as a motorcycle mechanic.

