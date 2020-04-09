Dave A. Aggson, age 71, of Concordia, KS, passed away on Thursday, April 09, 2020, surrounded by family at his home in Concordia. Memorial services will be announced at a later date when conditions allow for larger gatherings. Burial of cremains will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Concordia.
