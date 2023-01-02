Darrell Lee Craig, 75, of Manhattan, Friday, December 16th, at his home. He was a lifelong resident of Manhattan and had worked for the Schram Chrysler-Dodge Dealership and at Ft. Riley as a mechanic with the civil service division.
Darrell was born in Manhattan, on October 11, 1947, the son of the late Dorothy Lee (Morris) and Charles Delbert Craig. He was joined in marriage to Aaone Pue (Letuli) Craig on June 24, 1971, in National City, California.
He graduated from Manhattan High School in 1965 and attended San Diego City College in mechanical repair. On June 6, 1966, he joined the US Navy in Manhattan and served till August 4, 1969, with an honorable discharge as an E-2 during the Vietnam War. Darrell was a member of the Eagles, V.F.W., and the American Legion all of Manhattan.
Darrell is survived by his wife, Aaone, of the home; two daughters, Tina Craig and Charlene Craig, both of Manhattan; also surviving are 6 grandchildren, Montez,Trejon, and Daniel Robertson; Faasofia, Velonika, and Talia Burnett; 5 great-grandchildren: La'Tron, Kieona, Leilani, Manamea, Taimani. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family request donations to Terry C. Johnson Center for Basic Cancer Research; 1711 Claflin Rd, Manhattan, KS 66506.
A graveside service will be In the spring of 2023 at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
