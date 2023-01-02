Darrell Lee Craig, 75, of Manhattan, Friday, December 16th, at his home. He was a lifelong resident of Manhattan and had worked for the Schram Chrysler-Dodge Dealership and at Ft. Riley as a mechanic with the civil service division.

Darrell was born in Manhattan, on October 11, 1947, the son of the late Dorothy Lee (Morris) and Charles Delbert Craig. He was joined in marriage to Aaone Pue (Letuli) Craig on June 24, 1971, in National City, California.

