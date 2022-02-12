Darrell D. Brensing, age 86, of Manhattan, went home to be with his LORD and Savior on February 9, 2022.
Darrell was born September 23, 1935, in Great Bend, Kansas, the son of Jakie F. and Hulda H. Brensing of Hudson, Kansas. He was a resident of Manhattan since 1969.
Darrell received his Associate of Arts Degree from Hutchinson Community College, his Bachelor of Arts degree from Ft. Hays State University, his Master of Arts degree from Pittsburg State University, and his Ph.D. from Kansas State University. He married Patricia L. Ginder of Stafford, Kansas on July 29, 1956.
Darrell began his professional career as an Industrial Arts teacher with the Hutchinson Public Schools in Hutchinson, Kansas in 1957. He later started the first Distributive Education Cooperative program in the Hutchinson Public School System and was recognized as the “Father of Vocational Education” in Hutchinson as he started numerous vocational education programs while employed there.
In 1969, Darrell was hired by the USD 383 school system as Director of the Manhattan Area Vocational Technical School, now known as Manhattan Area Technical College. He served in this capacity for 7 years and was credited with establishing numerous innovative programs for the school, recognized as one of the outstanding vocational technical schools in the nation. In January 1976, he took a break from the education field and entered the banking business, joining Walt and Alan Bell as Vice President of Citizens State Bank. His love of educating students caused him to return to the education field in 1977, when he joined the American Institute of Baking as director of education when the institute moved from Chicago to Manhattan. He was later promoted to Vice President of Education and enjoyed a 20-year career with AIB. In this capacity he spoke throughout the world on a variety of topics as well as to national and international trade organizations. His ability to design and develop innovative programs earned him the distinction of being recognized in Who’s Who in Kansas, Who’s Who in the Midwest, Outstanding Educators in America and Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry of Business Leaders.
Darrell’s greatest satisfaction was assisting young men and women in gaining employment and seeing them succeed in a rewarding career. To assist them in obtaining gainful employment, he authored the book, “Marketing Yourself, Making the Most of What You’ve Got.” He dedicated this book to his grandchildren in case he wasn’t around to assist them in their job search when they needed his advice and counsel.
Darrell was an active member of the Manhattan Rotary Club, serving as president of the club in 1982-1983. He was named Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow in 1991. One of his greatest pleasures in Rotary was to start the Kansas State University Rotaract Club in 1990 and served as their sponsor or co-sponsor until 2016.
Darrell was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church where he enjoyed participating with the “Old Geezers” group that performed various types of maintenance for the church properties.
Darrell also served as president of the Manhattan Country Club, president of the United Way of Riley County, was a member of the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce where he was named “Volunteer of the Year” in 1993, in addition to numerous trade organizations during his professional career.
Survivors include his wife Pat of Manhattan; son Doug Brensing and his wife Roxanne of Lenexa, Kansas; daughter Kelly Brensing White and her husband Tim of Manhattan; six grandchildren: Helane (Ben) Downey of Mission, KS; Brandon (Tess) Brensing of Olathe, KS; Tricia (Jeremy) Holliday of St. George; Jamey White of Manhattan; and Daniel (Laura) Bennison of Leawood, KS; eight great-grandchildren: Rylee and Emma Downey, Hudson Brensing, Dean, Jeremiah, and Addy Holliday; Brooke and Ann Bennison; sister-in-law Bev Vance; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jakie and Hulda Brensing, brother Myron Brensing, and grandchild Tyler White.
This newspaper article provides “what” Darrell Brensing did, but it doesn’t tell “how” Darrell lived his life. We hope to honor “how” he lived his life at a Celebration of Life service at a later date when it is safe for everyone to attend. The family will be honored to have you celebrate with us later so we can truly celebrate with family and friends the loving, caring and wonderful man who provided an example of how to live.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church pre-school or the Meadowlark Foundation. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
