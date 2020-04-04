Darlene F. Siegle, age 86, of Manhattan, KS died April 2, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan following a brief illness.
She was born November 6, 1933, in Leonardville, KS, the daughter of LeRoy A. and Dorothy L. (Nordstrom) Peterson. Darlene spent her early life on her parents’ farm. She graduated from Manhattan High School.
Darlene was married to Malcolm “Bud” L. Siegle on October 9, 1955, in Manhattan. He preceded her in death on May 6, 2007.
Darlene was known to thousands of children and their families having worked as the Secretary at Northview Grade School for 21 years. During that same time, Darlene began decorating cakes as a hobby, which evolved into a small, home-based wedding cake business. Many people will remember her for beautifully decorated and delicious homemade cakes. Later, she worked for Blue Water Services.
She was a lifetime member of the First Lutheran Church in Manhattan. Darlene was a faithful volunteer for the church, having just “retired” from counting offering money for 36 years. She also volunteered many years for the 5:30 a.m. shift in the surgery waiting room at Via Christi/Ascension Hospital.
Darlene enjoyed working in her yard, tending to flowers, and feeding the birds. She took a special interest in working jigsaw puzzles and playing word games on her iPad.
She is survived by her three daughters: Jelane Cook (John) of Manhattan, Sandy Pearson (Jeff) of Larkspur, CA, and Sheryl Siegle (Vickey Grochowski) of Manhattan; three grandchildren: Erin Overturf, Andrew Cook (Andrea), and Sarah Cook (Sam); two great grandchildren: Austyn and Peyton Overturf; and her special sweetheart for the last eight years, John Yadon. Darlene also had close relationships with a large extended family and several friends.
Darlene was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers: DeWayne “Pete” and Virgil “Pee Wee” Peterson, and her grandson-in-law, Wes Overturf.
Family and friends are invited to come by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home on Thursday, April 9th, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, to pay their respects.
Private family graveside services will be at Sunrise Cemetery with Reverend Elizabeth Kocher officiating.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the First Lutheran Church or the Good Shepherd Hospice House. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
