Darlene Alberta Hollingshead, age 88, of Manhattan, died July 15, 2021, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
She was born October 25, 1932, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Dave and Myrtle (Wood) Wylie.
Darlene graduated from high school in Hastings, Nebraska.
She was married to Kenneth Hollingshead on June 7, 1951, and they later divorced.
Darlene was a manager for a fast-food restaurant in Wyoming for 5 years and worked at Derby Food Center at Kansas State University for 17 years.
She enjoyed all arts and crafts and was an avid volunteer and volunteered for RSVP, Homecare & Hospice, United Way, Flint Hills Breadbasket, Riley County Seniors’ Service Center and the Chamber of Commerce. In short Darlene loved to help others.
Survivors include her daughter Kathy Fisher of Sierra Vista, AZ; one grandson: Ken Hollingshead (Amy); four great grandchildren: Brittney, Mac, Hazen and Destin; one great-great-grandson; one sister: Ella Allen of Manhattan; two sisters in laws: Martha Wylie and Sandy Wood: and nieces and nephews: Wendy Wright (Bob) Myrna Shiever (Terry), Bill Wylie, Ricky Allen (Laura), and Pat Sellers.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; two sons: Paul and Danny Hollingshead; and six siblings: Elmer Wylie, Virginia Fillon, Bob Wylie, Harold Wylie, Ron Wylie and Gary Wood.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Thursday, July 22 nd , at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Reverend Ben Hitzfeld officiating. Interment will follow in the Sedalia Cemetery northwest of Manhattan.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 21st, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
