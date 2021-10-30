Darla Lee Cadoret, 87, of Manhattan, KS passed away on October 22, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan.
Darla was born December 6, 1933 in Stockton, KS. Darla graduated from Stockton High School on May 16, 1952. She married the love of her life, Joseph Cadoret, on November 18,1951 in Stockton. Darla and Joe’s love was nothing short of inspiring.
She is survived by her daughters Kim (Doug) French of Stockton and Pamela Herl of North Platte, NE; grandchildren: Guy, Heather (Cameron), Amanda French; Courtney (Brian) Carpenter, Charlee Simpson (Aaron), and Stephanie Miner (Josh); as well as 17 great-grandchildren; sister Connie (Duane) Forbes, brothers: Dale and David Baxter and sister-in-law Bonnie Baxter.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph, parents Charles and Flossie Baxter, her brother Don Baxter, sister-in-law Carolyn Baxter, and great-granddaughter Graycee Carpenter.
Darla’s career as a licensed child care provider spanned decades and she loved each child as her own. The connections she made with the families had a lasting impression as she still received cards and updates to this day. She was lifelong in her faith and enjoyed her daily devotions. Darla and Joe traveled to Arizona many winters and you could find them playing Mexican train, shopping, and visiting with her family and friends.
Darla enjoyed cooking, and her family would always request her famous peanut pie and Special K bars at every reunion and family holiday gathering.
An inurnment will take place in Stockton Cemetery at a later date. Memorials can be made to Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan or the Stockton Public Library. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
