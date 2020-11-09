Daniel Joseph Gieber passed away in Clovis, California on October 27, 2020.
He was born on August 22, 1940 to Leo and Lola Gieber in Manhattan, KS. He married Mardee Lee Rodewald on May 19, 1962 at St. Patrick’s Church in Ogden, KS. He graduated from Manhattan Luckey High School and then Kansas State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering.
Known as “Danny Joe” family and friends, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mardee Lee, parents Leo and Lola, siblings Betty, Floyd “Bud”, and Tony.
Daniel is survived by his adoring sister Lois Gieber Dougherty of Sneads, Florida; children Karen Danna (Carl) of New Orleans, LA; David Gieber (Staci) of Danville, CA, grandchildren Gabrielle Danna and Ryan Danna of New Orleans, LA; Nickolaus, William, and Nathaniel Gieber of Danville, CA and Katherine Koh of Danville, CA.
Dan will always be remembered as a fervent hobbyist throwing himself whole heartedly into his interests. Over the years his interests included photography, competitive chess, bicycling, and competitive shooting. In his later years, he became a computer enthusiast, building computers and volunteering his time to teach computer skills to senior citizens. He will be deeply missed by his loved ones.
A Vigil Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday November 14, 2020 at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Ogden.
Mass of Christian Burial will follow the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Interment will follow in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Ogden.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in his memory to the organization of your choice. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
