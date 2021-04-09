Daniel Raymond Meek, age 63, of Manhattan, died April 7, 2021, at the Midland House of Midland Care Hospice in Topeka.
He was born December 2, 1957, the son of John H. and Mildred Louise (McLaughlin) Meek.
He grew up in Chapman and graduated from Chapman High School in 1976.
Dan worked for Housing and Dining at Kansas State University from July 1989 to April 2015, first as a Storekeeper and later as Warehouse Manager. He also was a handyman and property manger for several rentals in Manhattan.
He enjoyed playing golf and cards but most all of he loved his family.
Dan was married to Debra Lehmkuhl in 1991 in Manhattan. They later divorced.
Survivors include his two children: Danielle Hopkins and her husband Harry of Oskaloosa and Donovan Meek of Manhattan; one grandson Jaxson Leinbaugh; and eight siblings: John Meek, Barbara Ridgway, Tom Meek, Bob Meek, Madeline Kammer, Karl Meek, Diane Bond and Michelle Crissup.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation is planned with private family services.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Indian Hill Golf Course in Chapman. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
