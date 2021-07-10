It is with great sadness that the family of Damien (Butch) Jason Bramlage inform you of his passing on June 29, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Damien is survived by his mother, Patricia Wertzberger (Bud Wheeler) of Scottsdale, AZ; his father, Frederick Robert (Bob) Bramlage (Theresa Bramlage) of Junction City, KS; his handsome, and yet quite beautiful, 12 year old twin sons, Maximus John Bramlage and Benjamin Frederick Bramlage of Denver, CO; Step Brother, Karl Wertzberger (Jeni Wertzberger) of Arizona; Step Sister, Kirsten Wertzberger Krug (Robin Krug) of Lawrence, KS ; Fiancée, Juli Farinelli of Tempe, AZ; Aunt and Uncle Bob and Dorothy Willcoxon of Joplin, MO; Uncles Bill Waters of Manhattan, KS, Jim Waters and Lenny Waters of McDowell Creek, KS, Rick Waters of Junction City, KS and Michael Waters of Gilman, IL. Damien is also survived by 15 cousins and numerous loving friends who were more like family to him. Damien is preceded in death by his Grandparents, Fred and Dorothy Bramlage formerly of Junction City; Grandparents, Leonard and Virginia Waters formerly of McDowell Creek, KS; Step-Father John Wertzberger formerly of Lawrence, KS; his brother Ron, Ron’s wife Becky, and their children Brandon, Boston, Beau, and Roxanne formerly of Junction City, KS; his Uncle Paul Bramlage, formerly of Leavenworth, KS.
Damien was a graduate of Lawrence High School in Lawrence, Kansas and a graduate of Colorado State University. Damien was brilliant, beautiful, full of energy and life. He always enjoyed every moment that he was experiencing at the time. He was funny, creative, and kind. He had a wonderful sense of humor; he often played pranks and wasn’t afraid to laugh at himself. His days were inspired by wanting to always try new experiences and meet new people. He was charming and people were drawn to him.
Damien and his fiancée Juli, owned and operated a custom pet care business and they both enjoyed animal rescue and helping the elderly. He had a great business mindset and created several companies throughout his life.
Damien was best in class as an adventurer. He engaged in activities such as traveling, snowboarding, skateboarding, rock climbing, tennis, biking, camping, hiking, fishing, motorcycling, and as a certified deep sea diver he loved snorkeling and scuba diving. He was also a bit of a daredevil and took pleasure in bungee jumping and sky diving. He loved to cook and always wanted to attend festivals or try new restaurants. Damien had an affinity for the ocean and all things in it; he especially took pleasure in diving and swimming with sea turtles. He loved looking at stars and could tell anyone every constellation in the sky. Like his father and brother, Damien had an appreciation for classic cars and motorcycles.
Most of all, Damien was a fighter and fought bravely the last few years of his life. In those moments when he was challenged the most, he selflessly never gave up. His will and determination were unmatchable and through it all he was brave for his family and his friends.
A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021 at St. Xavier Catholic Church with Fr. Kerry Ninemire officiating. A visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Home with a rosary at 7 p.m. A private family burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to The R2B4 Bramlage Family Foundation at P.O. Box 1005 Junction City, Kansas Damien was also passionate about ocean cleanup, and contributions may be made to the The Ocean Cleanup <https://theoceancleanup.com/> on his behalf.
