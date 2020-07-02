Dallas L. Stoudt, age 82, of Manhattan, passed away at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Viewing is from noon to 8:00 pm, Monday, with visitation between 6:00 and 8:00 pm, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville.
Funeral services are at 10:00 am, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Prospect Hill Cemetery, North of Blue Rapids. Burial is at Prospect Hill Cemetery, north of Blue Rapids. Please feel free to bring a lawn chair.
Memorials are suggested to either: St. Mark Lutheran Church or Good Shepherd Hospice House and may be sent in care of Terry-Christie Funeral Home at PO Box 61, Waterville, Kansas 66548.
Condolences may be left at www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.