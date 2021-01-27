Dale William Yonning, 71, of Wamego, died on Saturday, January 23, 2021. Dale will lie-in-state from 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Graveside service 11:30 am, Friday, January 29, Wamego City Cemetery.
