Dale W. Wege, 85, of Hoyt, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Mid America Rehabilitation Hospital in Overland Park.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 17th at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hoyt. Burial will follow in the Hoyt Cemetery. Dale will lie in state Monday at the funeral home where family and friends will meet from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Hoyt United Methodist Church, Holton Community Hospital Foundation, or the Royal Valley High School Baseball Team and may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 280, Hoyt, KS 66440. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
