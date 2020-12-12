Dale LeRoy Davies, 79, of Wamego, Kansas, died Friday, December 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego. The family will greet friends the hour prior to the service. Burial with military honors will follow in Wamego City Cemetery. Dale will lie-in-state on Monday from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
Dale LeRoy Davies
Production
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- Area Roundup: Valley Heights basketball dominates Republic County
- Williams scorches Manhattan as Indians lose to Hayden 66-58
- Larson drills buzzer-beater to lift Manhattan girls' basketball over Hayden
- Kansas State men's basketball bounces back, holds off Wisconsin-Milwaukee 76-75
- Church news for Dec. 11, 2020
- Bavaria to leave medieval anti-Jewish sculptures on churches
- I WONDER | What does 'MMIW' mean?
- CITY NOTEBOOK | Parks and Rec hosting inaugural gingerbread house contest
Most Popular
Articles
- Wide receiver Wykeen Gill becomes Kansas State football's latest transfer; count up to 12
- Former MHS teacher, K-State graduate wins $21K on 'Jeopardy'
- Bruce Weber: 'I apologize' to Kansas State fan base after embarrassing loss to Fort Hays State
- Defensive back Lance Robinson becomes 11th Kansas State player in transfer portal
- OUR NEIGHBORS | From Micronesia to Manhattan, hibachi chef serves flavor, entertainment
- What to make of Kansas State football's plethora of transfers
- Winless Fort Hays State stuns Kansas State's men's basketball 81-68
- I WONDER | Who received the most write-ins for the 2020 presidential election?
- When will 2 Kansas State men's basketball newcomers make their debuts?
- Dennis Kuhlman
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.