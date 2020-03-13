Dale Budden, age 73 of Manhattan, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his wife and family.
He was born on April 20, 1946 in Manhattan, to Chester D. and Frances R. (Martin) Budden.
On February 13, 1967 in Fairbury, Nebraska, he was married to Marlene Dinger. They just celebrated 53 years of marriage. She survives of the home.
Dale was a route man for the K-State Union Concessions Department for 32 years. He later worked for Five Star Vending before retiring in 2018.
Dale was a man of many passions which included his ’55 Chevy and Harley Davidson motorcycle. He loved spending time with family and his extensive network of friends; many of whom shared Friday night dinner and margaritas with Dale and Marlene. Those who knew Dale, know how generous with his time he was. He worked for two years assisting in building a Native American Earth Lodge at Council Grove.
Dale was also a lover of all animals especially his beloved kitties (referred to as the kids) and his beloved dogs. He provided a loving and very devoted home to all of them. His deep love of the animals was evident in his commitment to rescuing and providing a safe and loving home to them; to him they were not animals, they were family. Dale touched so many lives with his work, family and friends. He will be severely missed by all.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one brother, Ben Leonard of Clay Center; two sisters, Barbara Beals of Jewell and Letha Hail of Marysville; two sisters-in-law, LaRita Currie of Manhattan and Patty Gessner of Kansas City and many beloved nieces, nephews, friends and other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Jackie Leonard and Richard Budden.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home in Riley.
A graveside service will be held at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Manhattan on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 with Pastor Kevin Larson officiating. Family and friends are invited to meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home to leave in a procession to the cemetery at 11:00 a.m.
A memorial has been established for S.C.A.R.S. dog rescue in Topeka and Homecare and Hospice of Manhattan. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home, 303 S. Broadway, Riley, KS 66531.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.