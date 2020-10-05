Dahlia L. Gaudette died on October 3, 2020, at the age of 82.
She was born at her parent’s home in the Bala-Broughton Area, August 8,1938. Her parents later moved to Green, KS where she attended many country schools before moving into town. She attended Green High School until her senior year where she played basketball for Green High School before her parents moved to Manhattan. She graduated from Manhattan High School in 1956.
She married Robert Stitt Sr. in 1956. To this union four children were born. They later divorced. In 1978 she married Paul Gaudette.
Dahlia retired from K-State Facilities department after 30 plus years of employment as an accountant. She loved being with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an accomplished seamstress, sewing clothes for her herself, daughters and granddaughters. She loved reading, watching sports, especially March Madness and the K-State Wildcats and the Kansas City Chiefs. She loved working in her yard and taking care of her dog, Kita. She was a member of St. Lukes Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed & Lena Noyes.
She is survived by her husband Paul Gaudette, of the home, her four children Suzan Borden of Phoenix AZ, Shelly Burklund (Kirby) of Olsburg, KS, Rob Stitt Jr. (Kathy) Manhattan, KS, Randy Stitt (Susan), Manhattan, KS one brother, Donald Noyes, Manhattan, KS and one sister Violet Radak of Westin, FL. Also 11 grandchildren, Jeremy Borden, Felicia Borden, Amber Befort, April Brenner, Amy Burklund, Abby Coyne, AJ Stitt, Alex Stitt, Payton Goans, Ainsley Stitt, and Avery Stitt. Also 5 Great Grandchildren.
Respect calls may be made at the funeral home Wednesday, October 7, 2020 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Services will be Thursday October 8, 2020 at 10:00 am. at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Burial will be at Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley, 5181 Wildcat Creek Road, Manhattan, Kansas 66503.
Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society or Manhattan Public Library. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.