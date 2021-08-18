Craig Raymond Ferguson, 75, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, passed away on July 17, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Craig was born on June 17, 1946, in Manhattan, Kansas. He was predeceased by his parents Loren E. and Marjorie M. Ferguson, and a sister Lana Kay Ferguson.
Craig is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Carlyn Kay Ferguson of the home, a daughter, Elizabeth Hageman of Overbrook, KS, and a stepson, David Gottschamer of Galax, VA. Siblings include Sharon L. Beiter of Wamego, KS, Diane E. Ferguson of Manhattan, KS, Brent N. Ferguson of Jacksonville, AR, Cheryl Y. Finney of Manhattan, KS, and Barbara M. Wenzel of Lawrence, KS.
Craig graduated from Manhattan Senior High in 1964. He received his B.S from Kansas State University and his Master's Degree from the University of Nebraska Omaha.
Craig enlisted in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Conflict because he wanted to make a difference in the world. After his service, Craig worked in Omaha, Nebraska, as a Vocational Evaluator for many years until his retirement.
Craig loved antique cars and could be seen driving his prized 1939 Plymouth around town.
He had a wonderful sense of humor and often kept family members and friends laughing at his many observations on life and the fragility and uniqueness of human nature.
At Craig's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. His ashes will be scattered by his best friend, Wayne Whitney.
