Cornelle W. Estelle, 77, of Manhattan, passed away Wednesday, July 14th, at Via Christi Village. He was retired from the U.S. Army as a Staff Sergeant, serving during the Vietnam War.
Cornelle Walter Estellewas was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on November 13, 1943, the son of the late Sarah and Walter Estelle. He was united in marriage to Sarah Dioragnese (Jurden) Estell on January 2, 1969, in Junction City.
Cornelle is survived by two daughters, LaSaundra Estelle, of NY, NY; LaTonja Estelle, of Washington, DC and his son, Djuan Estelle, of St. Louis, MO;
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 29th at Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation in Manhattan, KS. Burial will be on Monday, August 2, 2021, at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery Manhattan, KS.
Public Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, July 28th at Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation in Manhattan, KS.
