Coral Lee O’Neill, age 92, of Manhattan, died December 18, 2021 in Manhattan.
Coral was born on Dec ember 19, 1928 in Lebanon, Kansas, the center of the U.S., the daughter of Clarence and Lena (Mullan) Cheesman. Coral lived in Lebanon and attended a one room school house until her freshman year, when her family moved to Clay Center. Coral then attended Clay Center High School and graduated with the class of 1947. She went to work for Marshall Motors in Clay Center for two years before she was married. She then works for 22 years at the First National Bank of Manhattan as a loan clerk.
On April 3, 1949 Coral was united in marriage to Frank O’Neill, at the First Methodist Church in Clay Center. The lived in the Manhattan/Keats area their entire life. Frank and Coral had a loving and devoted marriage filled with family, friends, and many fun times together. They enjoyed dancing, golfing and spending time together. Frank loving referred to Coral as “the Boss”. Coral also enjoyed sewing, reading, music, watching sports on TV, golfing and dancing. She always enjoyed a good conversation and having lunch with her friends. Coral enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren: Drew, Kevin, Heather, Mike, Austin, Rachel, Tyler, and Ross. Through the years she enjoyed pictures of them and their children, and sometimes visits and phone calls.
Coral was a member f the VFW, the American Legion, and the Stagg Hill Golf Club.
Coral is survived by her sons: Daniel (Susan), David, and Pat, all of Manhattan, and her daughter Gail (Bruce) Manchester, of McKinnleyville, California; her brother-in-law, Frederick Lee (Carol) O’Neill, of Manhattan. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Frank; her brothers Arden, Joe, and Gene Cheesman.
Coral was an independent, loving and spirited wife, mother, and fiends. She will be missed.
Funeral services for Coral will be held on Thursday January 6, 2022 at 10:00a.m. at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan, with Deacon Larry Erpelding officiating. Interment will follow the services at the Sunset Cemetery in Manhattan.
The family will greet friends from 9:00 a.m. until service time Thursday January 6, 2022 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in memory of Coral are suggested to the Friendship Meals of Riley County. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
