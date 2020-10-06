Connie Sue Hunt, 67, she born in 1953 in Des Moines, Iowa, to Robert and Janice Hunt, living in Iowa and then Denver, Colorado.
Connie obtained a degree in Bi-Lingual Education from University of Northern Colorado. Shortly after she moved to Kansas near her parents, and lived mainly in Manhattan and Wamego, Kansas, before passing away October 2, 2020 in Coldwater, Kansas.
She is survived by her sisters, Carol Bleau (Bill) of Golden, Colorado, Stacy Schmidt (Darryl) of Edmond, Oklahoma, niece Madison and nephews Michael and Thomas.
A brief graveside will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11am at Roselawn Memorial Park, 1920 E. Crawford, Salina.
Memorials may be made to The Family in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402. For online condolences contact Roselawn at www.roselawnsalina.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.