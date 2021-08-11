Connie Jean Rathbun (Harris), age 72, passed away while in the company of loved ones Friday July 30th 2021, due to COVID-19 complications at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan KS.
Connie was born 11-13-1948 in Kansas City. She was preceded by her parents Wilfred and Betty Harris, her brothers Larry, Gary and Willie Harris, and her son Brian Ketter.
Survivors include her husband Brian Rathbun, daughters Tina and Leana Ketter, daughter in law Danae Ketter, sisters Teresa Dirck and Rose Leblanc, sister in law Jackie Harris, brother Scottie Harris. Along with 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren on the way.
Connie was a devoted and loving wife. She was a woman of strong faith and devoted to the lord Jesus Christ. Her door was always open to anyone that needed her. She spent her life being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She always looked forward to trips to Colorado Springs each year to spend time with her daughters and enjoy the beautiful mountains that brought her tremendous joy and peace.
There are so many peoples lives she forever touched, moments and memories to forever be cherished. She will be deeply missed.
Connie desired to be cremated. For details regarding her Celebration of Life which will be held at a later date please contact Brian Rathbun at 785-477-9251 or Tina Ketter at 719-963-9478.
RIH Momma, You Will Be Deeply Missed.
