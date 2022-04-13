Connie L. Puett, age 75, of Manhattan, died Tuesday April 12, 2022 in Manhattan.

She was born on November 12, 1946. She is survived by her husband Don Puett.

The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday April 15, 2022 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.

Complete obituary information can be found through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com

The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the service arrangements.

