Connie C. Toburen Stout of Manhattan died Monday, November 8, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House. She was 87.
Connie was born on March 29, 1934 in Junction City, the daughter of Edgar C. and Orpah C. (Henning) Toburen. She grew up in Manhattan and graduated with the class of ‘52’ from Manhattan High School. Following graduation, she worked at Farm Bureau until 1956. At that time, she joined the Marines, serving until her Honorable Discharge in 1957. She married Greg Stout in Conway, South Carolina in 1957; they divorced in 1970. She then worked as a Policy Service Audit Clerk at Farm Bureau until her retirement in 1996. Her co-harts spoke of her cheerful willingness to help them when asked.
While in high school Connie played violin with the orchestra and the baritone in band. She loved sports and earned her letter sweater. Her interest in playing games continued as she and her many friends met to play cards and other games in their leisure time. She also liked doing cross-stitch and other decorative sewing, leaving many treasured mementos for her family. At holidays family and friends looked forward to her famous delectable peanut brittle candy. She served on several committees and boards, such as the Area on Aging, and was a member of the First Christian Church. She was very proud of her family!
Connie’s friends and family will remember her for her laughter and the fun she shared in spite of enduring painful physical issues. She was most proud of her family.
She is survived by her children, Mike Stout of Kansas City, MO, and Sandy Chard (Dennis) of Bella Vista, AR; her sister, Sharon T. Smith (Kent) of Manhattan, and her half-sister, Jean Ekberg of Virginia Beach, VA; her grandchildren: Tyler Stout (his companion, Myriam), Jacob Chard (Susan), and Teara Short (Jason), also 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel in Manhattan, with Rev. Ben Duerfeldt officiating.
Connie bequeathed her body to the University of Kansas School of Medicine.
Inurnment with full military honors will be held at a later date at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley in Manhattan.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Riley County Seniors’ Service Center in Manhattan. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
