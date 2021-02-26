Colin A. Cudney, age 24, of Manhattan, formerly of Greenleaf, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
Colin was born October 16, 1996, in Marysville to Mark A. and Kim W. (Wiechman) Cudney. He graduated from Washington County High School in 2015. He continued his education at Kansas State University graduating in 2020 with a degree in Biology and a minor in Anthropology. He was engaged to Cierra Clark.
In High School he participated in sports, especially enjoying football and track. In track he advanced each year to the state meet placing in pole vault. He was active in FFA where his Veterinary Team was the runner-up at the FFA Nationals. He had a passion for reptiles. He loved studying and working with them and was a co-owner of Reptile World in Manhattan and Classy Herps also in Manhattan.
As a young child Colin was curious about the world and everything in it. An avid outdoorsman and Eagle Scout Colin went on long hikes across the Rocky Mountain National Forest and Philmont Scout Ranch. Along the way he was sure to find a fossil or artifact to satisfy this curiosity. Colin was also intrigued with the reptiles in the world. He thoroughly enjoyed the study of reptiles and from a young age his ultimate dream was to own and operate his own reptile business which he did accomplish. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge of all animals with the young and old and would take the time to care for and help any animal along the way. His funny and patient virtues put all at ease when they were around him, especially when teaching and sharing his knowledge about the reptile world. Colin’s friends described him as one of the funniest most authentic human beings. He was always himself and nothing else. However, above all these accomplishments and interests, nothing matched his love and compassion he had for his daughter, Analyn.
Survivors include his fiancé Cierra Clark of Manhattan, a daughter Analyn Lucy and step-son Bronc Olsen, his parents Mark and Kim Cudney of Greenleaf, a brother Garrett Cudney of Greenleaf, his maternal grandparents, Jere (Judy) Wiechman of Greenleaf and Shirley (George) Santigo of Andover, his paternal grandparents, Leo and Joyce Cudney of Marysville, his aunts and uncles: Misty (Kerry) Winter, Emie (Jay) Stehley, Don (Nancy) Cudney, Rick (Kandy) Cudney, Leo (Laurie) Cudney, Brenda (Kevin) Komin, Bob Cudney, Deanna (Rick) Schroller, Sherilyn (Steve) Pacha and Lenece (Rob) Pinkerton, and his many great-aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceding Colin in death was a cousin, Donald Cudney.
