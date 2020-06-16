Beloit, Kansas
Colby Barber, 25, died June 13, 2020. He was born on December 2, 1994 to Paul Barber and Jannell Neill.
Survivors:
Mother: Jannell Neill, Manhattan, KS
Father: Paul Barber and wife Tera, Clay Center, KS
Sister: Aspen Neill
Step-Sisters: Leah Finley, Sarah York and Christina Finley
Grandfather: Robert G. Carlson
Grandparents: Phil and Bonnie Barber
Funeral Services: Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the United Methodist Church, Clay Center, KS
Visitation: Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 3-8 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home
Memorials: Colby Barber memorial fund c/o the funeral home
Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com
