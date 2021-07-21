Dr. Clyde Randolph Ferguson, age 91, resident of Manhattan since 1960, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 15th at Ascension Via Christi Hospital, surrounded by his children.
Clyde was born on June 3, 1930, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Clyde Chamblee Ferguson and Zelda Ellena (Montgomery) Ferguson. Raised in Marlow, Oklahoma, he graduated from Marlow High in 1949 as a three-sport letterman in football, basketball, and track. He then enrolled at the University of Oklahoma, just as his parents had done.
In 1950, his National Guard unit was called into active service and he was shipped overseas as
part of the United States Army’s Occupation of Japan. Subsequently, in 1951, the 179th Infantry Regiment of the 45th Division was sent to Korea where Clyde saw active combat. He was a decorated Korean War Veteran.
After his military service, he returned to college and completed his Bachelor of Arts in history, graduating with honors. The University of Oklahoma and his affiliations there with Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and the Phi Beta Kappa Honors Society remained a source of friendship and connection throughout his life.
During his early college years, he met the love of his life, Marilena Hedrick. She remembered being attracted to a “certain tall guy who quoted Robert Service poems” to her. They were married on June 11, 1954, by her father, Chaplain Robert Hedrick at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Muskogee, Oklahoma.
In 1955, the newlyweds moved, sight unseen, to Durham, North Carolina. Clyde entered the Masters/Ph.D. program at Duke University while Lena began to teach elementary school.
After his confirmation as a Doctor Of Philosophy of History in 1960, Clyde and Lena moved to Manhattan, Kansas, where he had accepted a teaching position at Kansas State University. He would proceed to teach 33 years of students the fundamental importance of the American Revolution.
In Manhattan, Clyde and Lena became a family of five, while creating a life rich with lasting friendships, individual hobbies, and pursuits, a shared love of travel, and an atmosphere of humor and laughter.
Clyde was an avid outdoorsman, fisherman, hunter, and golfer. He was an avid birdwatcher and his passion took him around the world to see the birds of Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Spain, United Kingdom, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Australia... and Potowatomi State Lake #2.
He was a veteran of countless Audubon winter bird counts and a strong supporter of the Northern Flint Hills Audubon Society. In 1985, he co-founded their primary fundraiser, the NFHAS Birdathon.
He and Lena were devoted Wildcat fans and held KSU football and basketball season tickets from 1960 through 2019. They loved tailgating before games with loyal friends and celebrating at home or at the Little Apple Brewery, where Clyde held the honor of Mug #124.
Clyde rejoins Marilena, who died in 2014. He is survived by his brother Jim Ferguson and sister-in-law, Susan. Clyde also leaves behind an adoring family, including his daughter Maria and wife Sheree Goecke and their daughter Alyssa Renck; son Chamblee Ferguson and his wife Lynn Blackburn and their children Mackenzie, Alexander, and Liam Ferguson; son Bob Ferguson and his wife Holly and their children Hannah Haidar, Charlotte, and Phoebe Ferguson.
He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins he absolutely adored.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm, Thursday, July 22nd, at All Faiths Chapel on the KSU campus. The burial will be in Marlow, Oklahoma on Friday, July 23rd, at 3 pm.
Charitable organizations dear to Clyde’s heart included: The Northern Flint Hills Audubon Society, KSU Foundation for Konza Early Education Program (KEEP), KSU Foundation for Friends of the Library, The Manhattan Arts Council.
The Ferguson family wishes to express heartfelt thanks for the extraordinary care given to Clyde over the years by treasured friends and loyal caretakers. Words will never fully express our gratitude.
