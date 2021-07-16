Clyde R. Ferguson, Ph.D., a retired history professor at Kansas State University, 91, of Manhattan, passed away Thursday, July 15th. Services will be announced later. Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home.
Latest News
- 3-year-old Nevada boy drowns in above-ground pool in Kansas
- 'Pandemic of the unvaccinated' burdens busy US hospitals
- Unvaccinated Americans drive up COVID-19 hospitalization rates
- Jason Sudeikis wears a shirt in solidarity with Black soccer players who faced racism
- USD 383 diversity committee shares concern over lack of mask rules for elementary students
- U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran discusses bipartisan plan for infrastructure growth
- Riley County approves adding sales tax question to November ballot
- K-State to require freshmen to live on campus starting fall 2022
Most Popular
Articles
- K-State professor arrested for animal cruelty in Pottawatomie County
- CLIFT | '@Zola' is a movie that's about sex, but somehow is never sexy
- 'Reliving a bad dream' | Hospital president details current COVID situation in Riley County, Kansas
- USD 383 board members, candidates offer thoughts on critical race theory
- USD 383 candidate Weixelman renounces endorsement from Riley County Republicans
- City to review proposed 2022 budget with mill levy increase
- Chris Klieman 'excited about' Kansas State football's vaccination numbers
- Seung Yeon (Sean) So
- Riley County reports another death, 102 new COVID-19 cases
- Kansas commission recommends schools stop using American Indian mascots
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.