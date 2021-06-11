Dr. Clifton Edward “Cliff” Meloan, age 89, of Manhattan, Kansas, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.
He was born on August 4, 1931, in the family home in Bettendorf, Iowa, the son of Barton Jeans and Erma Evelyn (Mohr) Meloan.
Dr. Meloan was raised in Burlington, Iowa where he attended school, spending his third and fourth grades in a one room country school. He graduated from Burlington High School in 1949.
Planning on a military career he went through ROTC training and was stationed at Ft. Riley and later Ft. Carson as a First Lieutenant.
In 1953, he received a B.S. degree in chemical technology from Iowa State University and Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from Purdue University in 1959. Dr. Meloan came to Kansas State University in 1959, where he became a professor of analytical chemistry. In addition to his career at Kansas State he was a Science Advisor for the Food and Drug Administration for 28 years and a consultant for several industries. His areas of research included extraction mechanisms, criminalistics, insect detection in chemicals, and making undergraduate chemistry laboratories real world.
Dr. Meloan earned an international reputation for his wide-ranging research and scholarship and has long been recognized for his dedication to teaching. Since joining the KSU chemistry department, where he was affectionately called “Doc” by his students, he had directed the research of 50 Ph.D. and 26 M.S. students. He was the sole author of nine books and co-author of twenty-five books. In 1970, he was selected as a Distinguished Research and Teaching Professor, sponsored by the Standard Oil Company, and was twice selected as Outstanding Educator in America. He also received the Food and Drug Administration’s Commissioners Special Citation. Dr. Meloan was honored in 1995 as being selected as Kansas State University’s first University Teaching Scholar. His selection was based on his efforts in pioneering new and creative approaches to undergraduate instruction. He retired from Kansas State in 1996.
On September 1, 1957, in Burlington, Iowa, he was united in marriage to the former Marilyn Ann Berges. She preceded him in death on December 21, 2012. He was also preceded in death by his parents, infant twin granddaughters and by his brother-in-law: Arden Messer.
Dr. Meloan was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church where he served as an usher for many years. In his younger years while at Kansas State he taught Judo as a brown belt instructor. He later received his pilot’s license and was a member of the KSU Flying Club. An avid genealogist he researched and recorded both the Meloan and Berges family lineage. He also loved history, especially military history, and was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. He was a member of the Stagg Hill Golf Club for many years where he not only enjoyed playing golf but for nearly 40 years (especially in the courses lean early years and following the 1993 flood) volunteered countless hours in cleaning and clearing the course which included planting and maintaining numerous flower beds. Throughout his lifetime he was an avid blood donor and was honored by the American Red Cross in 2016 for having donated over 19 gallons of blood, he was one pint short of 20 gallons. Following his retirement, he volunteered as a tax preparer at the Riley County Seniors’ Service Center. Dr. Meloan and his wife traveled extensively throughout the United States, including Hawaii, and had traveled throughout Europe.
In 1992, he was honored to accompany his longtime friend and world renown glass blower Mitsugi Ohno to Japan to present a blown glass replica of the Himeji Castle to Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michito. This work of art now resides at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.
He is survived by two sons: Michael Barton Meloan (Janice) of Lenexa, KS, Douglas Paul Meloan (Elaine) of Manhattan, KS, and a daughter: Victoria Ann Cromer (Gary, Jr.) of Olathe, KS. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Mindy Batenhorst, Jonathan Meloan (Stephanie), Julie Meloan (Maggie Wagoner), Dane Meloan (Ashtin), William Cromer, Rebecca Cromer; and five great-grandchildren: Avery Meloan, Brody and Carly Batenhorst and Hayden and Jack Meloan.
Other survivors include his sister Marilyn June Messer of Fairfield, IA and numerous extended family.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. Monday, June 14 th , at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 15 th , at the First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan, with Pastor Melanie Nord officiating.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, June 17th, at the Aspen Grove Cemetery in Burlington, Iowa.
On-line condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website located at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorials have been established for the KSU Foundation for the Clifton E. Meloan Analytical Graduate Student Scholarship, Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice, First United Methodist Church or Meadowlark Hills Good Samaritan Fund. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
