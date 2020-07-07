Clifford James Jett passed away June 28, 2020, at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas.
He was born to Leonard Cecil Jett, Sr. and Docia (Lotton) Jett on November 6, 1929, in Blackwell, Oklahoma.
Cliff served in the United States Army and served in the Korean War. He worked for Northern Natural Gas Company for 33 years, until his retirement.
On October 26, 1956, he married Edith Faye Sheridan in Geneseo, Kansas. Faye preceded Clifford in death in May, 2012.
Survivors include Diane L. Daniel, Manhattan, Kansas, Kathryn J. Stucker, Larned, Kansas, and Terry J. Jett, Shawnee, Kansas, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Clifford was a member of the First Christian Church, American Legion, and V.F.W.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and brother.
Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held July 11, 2020, in Carneiro, Kansas.
Memorials to Good Shepherd Hospice House, Manhattan, Kansas, are suggested.
