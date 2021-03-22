Cleo M. Wohler, age 97, of Manhattan, died Monday March 15, 2021 at the Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
She was born on September 9, 1923 in Clay County, Kansas, the daughter of August “Gus” H. and Iva Mae (Rankin) Schurr. She grew up on the family farm and attended school in the area, and went to Clay Center Community High School and graduated with the class of 1941.
Cleo was united in marriage to Eugene Wohler. He preceded her in death. She then was married to Earl Klocke and he also later preceded her in death.
Cleo was a school teacher for a period of time after high school. When she was married to Eugene she worked on the farm and took care of her family. She was always proud to be a farm wife.
She enjoyed playing cards, doing crossword puzzles, and always loved to cook for her family and community. Cleo enjoyed attending church and being part of the church groups. When she moved to Manhattan, she was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan, and also the Rebecca Lodge Group.
In addition to her husbands, she was also preceded in death by her 5 sisters, and her son, Larry Wohler.
Cleo is survived by her daughter-in-law, Marilyn Wohler, and her grandchildren, Lisa Wohler and Scott Wohler.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday March 23, 2021 at the Riverside Cemetery in Waterville, Kansas, with the Rev. Kevin Larson officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Elara Caring Hospice. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
