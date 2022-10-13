Cleo Margaret Percival Richards was born on Sept. 12, 1923, in Tescott, KS to Eldridge and Reithel Percival. She died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita.

She was raised in Beverly, Lincoln County, Kansas. She graduated from Beverly Rural High School in 1941. After graduation, she worked as a nanny, clerk for Kress variety store, riveter and later a crew chief for Aero Parts Mfg. Co, in Wichita during WWII. After the war, she worked as a bookkeeper for A.L. Duckwall stores in Abilene, KS. She later worked for many years as bookkeeper for Kaup Furniture and Appliance Mart in Manhattan.

