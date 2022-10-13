Cleo Margaret Percival Richards was born on Sept. 12, 1923, in Tescott, KS to Eldridge and Reithel Percival. She died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita.
She was raised in Beverly, Lincoln County, Kansas. She graduated from Beverly Rural High School in 1941. After graduation, she worked as a nanny, clerk for Kress variety store, riveter and later a crew chief for Aero Parts Mfg. Co, in Wichita during WWII. After the war, she worked as a bookkeeper for A.L. Duckwall stores in Abilene, KS. She later worked for many years as bookkeeper for Kaup Furniture and Appliance Mart in Manhattan.
On February 23, 1947, she was united in marriage to Norman Dale Richards. They farmed near Westfall, KS until 1957, when they moved to Manhattan. Cleo moved to Wichita to live with her daughter, Teresa and her family in 2014.
Cleo was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Manhattan serving as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher, as well as a member of a church circle. She also served as a Cub Scout den mother and a Girl Scout leader. She was a member of an Extension Family and Community Education Unit. She was an affiliate member of First Presbyterian Church in Wichita where she enjoyed participating in small groups and studies.
Cleo is survived by daughter, Teresa Lang of Wichita, and two sons: Daniel Richards and his wife Brenda of Manhattan and Randall Richards and his wife Jane of Aurora, CO. She has six grandchildren: Andrea, Jared, Lane, David and Amy Richards and Elizabeth Lang, and one great grandchild, Etienne Richards. She is also survived by one sister, Dana Jackson, of Stillwater, MN.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday October 22, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Avenue in Manhattan. Private Inurnment will be held at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
The family suggests memorial contributions in memory of Cleo to the First Presbyterian Church. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
