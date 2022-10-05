Cleo Richards Oct 5, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cleo Richards, age 99, of Wichita, formerly of Manhattan, died September 28, 2022 in Wichita.Complete service information is pending and will be announced by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Keats barn fire results in 'total loss' of building K-State Salina receives $10M gift for aerospace teaching facilities City to work out agreement for Manhattan Housing Authority to take over lot Riley County remains in moderate COVID category for second week in a row EXPLAINER: What's next in Musk's epic battle with Twitter? Protester subdued by Rams' Wagner files police report Nobel Prize for 3 chemists who made molecules 'click' Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesK-State reports lowest fall semester enrollment in 34 yearsActor Ryan Grantham jailed for life after he killed his mother to stop her witnessing him murdering Justin TrudeauMartinez shines again as No. 25 K-State beats Texas Tech 37-28Junction City man charged with 2nd-degree murderWamego woman dies in car crash after losing consciousnessRCPD arrests two for possession of meth and intent to distributeSecond location identified for proposed senior living facilityManhattan CVB director says NYC mayor's comments on Kansas reveal misperceptionsReese Witherspoon on why Where the Crawdads Sing was an unexpected hitMark Weis Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.