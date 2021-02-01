Clara Mae Vancura, age 90, of Raytown, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 of natural causes. Born April 13, 1930, at home on the family farm in Riley County, Kansas, she was the daughter of Carl Gustaf Adolph Ruthstrom and Amy Marie Burklund.
Clara was married to Cyril William “Bill” Vancura on June 4, 1950 at Walsburg Lutheran Church in Walsburg, Kansas and is preceded in death by her parents and an infant son Keith, sister Kathleen Swenson, and husband Bill in 2010. Family was everything to Clara and Bill, sharing special moments giggling with her grandchildren, baking cupcakes, celebrating birthdays and fun filled family reunions. The family were members of First Lutheran Church in Manhattan, Kansas. They are survived by their four beloved sons, Stephen and Lydia Vancura of Salado, Texas, Brad and Cheryl of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Curtis and Boonlai of San Gabriel, California and David and Diane of Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Clara is survived by sister Marilee of Georgetown, Texas, brother Frank and Joyce of Phoenix, Arizona and grandsons John, Ryan, Jonathan, granddaughter Courtney, and six great grandchildren.
Clara attended Brown Mackie Business College in Salina, where she met the love of her life, husband Bill of Norton. Together they established “Bill’s Plumbing and Heating” from 1956 to 1978 in Manhattan, KS. Clara managed the plumbing company and also worked so, so hard providing room and board for multiple college students attending Kansas State University. They later moved to Tucson, AZ where Bill worked at the University of Arizona and Clara worked at Sears. Bill and Clara retired in 2004 and moved to Mesa, Arizona.
Visitation and viewing will be at 10:30 AM and service at 11:30 AM Saturday, February 6, 2021, at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home in Riley, Kansas. Burial will be in the Walsburg Cemetery northeast of Leonardville, Kansas. Any donations can be made to Walsburg Lutheran Church, 12351 Union Road, Leonardville, KS 66449.
