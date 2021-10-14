Clara Louise (Cousins) Dougherty, 94, of Colby, died Monday, October 11, 2021, at Citizens Medical Center. She was born February 20, 1927, on a farm in Sheridan County, KS. She was the daughter of Jess and Fanny (Hammontree) Cousins. Louise grew up in the Colby-Menlo area, graduating from Menlo High School in May of 1945. After graduation, she worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company as an operator.
Louise married William “Bill” Dougherty on February 18, 1947, at Sacred Heart Church in Colby. They celebrated their 50th Anniversary in 1997. Bill preceded her in death in June 2000. They were proud to be the parents of three children, Janice Ann, James William, and John Bernard.
Louise was a homemaker and worked for 35 years as a bookkeeper at Dougherty Implement. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and crocheting in her spare time and watching the grandchildren grow into caring and responsible adults. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, D of I, Queen Mary Circle, V.F.W. Auxiliary, Golden Buckle Square Dance Club, and RSVP.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bill; brothers, Harold and Floyd Cousins; sister-in-law Mary Ann Cousins and brother-in-law Robert Feldt.
She leaves behind her children, Janice (Daryl) Wichman, James (Rosanne) Dougherty, and John (Coleen) Dougherty; eight grandchildren, Jason (Chrissy) Wichman, David (Jacque) Wichman, Christi (Scott) Schertz, Bryce (Trisha) Dougherty, MacKayla (Kellen)Brittingham, Emily Dougherty, Laura Dougherty, and Megan Dougherty; thirteen great grandchildren, Fred Schertz, Jess Schertz, Tate Wichman, Trey Wichman, Landry Wichman, Lauren Wichman, Ryan Wichman Kailey and Jenna Dougherty, Bowen and Leo Brittingham; step-great grandchildren, Kingston and Jackson London; sister, Leona Feldt; sister-in-law Velma Cousins, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation is 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at Baalmann Mortuary, Colby, with a Vigil at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass is 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Sacred Heart Church, Colby, with burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Thomas County Historical Society or Sacred Heart Church and sent in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 391, Colby, KS 67701. For information or condolences visit www.baalmannmortuary.com
