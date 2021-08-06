Clara DeLou Dowell was born on May 22, 2020, at Republic County Hospital in Belleville, KS, the daughter of Matt & Tynan Dowell.
Clara passed from this life peacefully in her mommy and daddy’s arms on August 1, 2021, at Wesley Children’s Hospital in Wichita, KS at the age of 14 months and 10 days.
Clara was “Baby Sis” to her older brothers and never quit trying to keep up with them, no matter how many times she got knocked over or covered in mud. They absolutely adored her from day one and loved to help with her in any way they could, from giving her a bottle as a baby to teaching her how to “shake her booty” most recently. Clara would have been a fabulous big sister to a new sibling arriving in October of this year.
Clara enjoyed living room dance parties, eating mulberries right off the tree, and checking fields with Daddy. She was also an animal lover and raced Momma out the door to feed the cats and chickens.
Although her time with us was short, Clara’s big eyes and infectious personality had a lasting impact on everyone she met. Her final gift to this world was the donation of her organs.
Survivors include her parents, Matt and Tynan, big brothers Clayton and Mason, paternal grandparents Gordon & Annie Dowell and Jayne & Kevin Gunn, maternal grandparents Terry & Allie Honn and Dorinda Honn; aunts and uncles, Meghan & Daniel Hashman, Caleb & Morgan Enoch and their daughters Olivia & Hazel, Joe & Caitlin Bradley and their sons Thaydeon & Ryker; great-grandfather Norman Dick, and great-grandmother Ledona “Granny” Dowell.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 10 th , 2021, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at Tibbetts-Fischer Funeral Home in Belleville.
Rosary and Vigil Services will be Tuesday, August 10 th , at 6:30 pm, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Belleville. Following the vigil services, the family will greet friends at the Sacred Heart Center (parish hall).
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, August 11 th , at 10:00 a.m., at St. Edward Catholic Church, with Bishop Gerald Vincke officiating. Graveside service to follow at St. Katherine Cemetery, rural Cuba.
Following the graveside service, family and friends are invited to the Cuba Community Center for a luncheon and fellowship with the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested for a scholarship fund to be established in Clara’s honor at a later date and may be sent in care of the funeral home or Astra Bank in Belleville.
Tibbetts-Fischer Funeral Home assisted the Dowell family with these arrangements, www.tibbettsfischerfuneralhome.com
