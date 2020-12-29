Charles Wilbert “Chuck” Thoren, age 82, of Manhattan, died December 27, 2020, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
He was born March 30, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois.
Private family services with military honors will be at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley with Pastor Austin English officiating. A public service will be held at a later date when it is safe for everyone to attend.
Online condolences maybe left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to either Peace Lutheran Church or Manhattan Community Foundation to benefit youth activities. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
