Charles Richard Jackson, age 77, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Home Care and Hospice House. Chuck, as he was known by his family and many friends, was born on November 8, 1943, in West Lafayette, Indiana. The family moved to Manhattan in 1945 when his father accepted a position at Kansas State University. Chuck graduated from Manhattan High School in 1961, joined the Navy and was trained to fly drones. After the Navy, he joined a finance company’s management program and was an assistant office manager. Leaving the world of consumer finance, he returned to Manhattan and attended Kansas State. While attending the University he began his business endeavors by first working at and then purchasing the liquor store and adjacent car wash.
He subsequently decided on a new direction by tearing down the liquor store and expanding his Aggieville car wash. He would go on to build two additional car washes, one in west Manhattan and the other on McCall Road. He sold the land on which his McCall Road car wash was located to Walmart and replaced it by building another car wash on McCall Road. In his spare time he began restoring, rebuilding and selling late model cars. He sold so many cars that the city suggested he needed a used car dealer license. He stopped selling used cars.
Chuck worked with and was on the Board of Sunset Zoo and stayed involved in several other civic matters as well. He had a way of making everyone feel special and important.
Chuck enjoyed life, travel, sports and especially his many friends.
Chuck is preceded in death by his parents Marion “Jack” and Jane Jackson. He is survived by his long-time best friend and companion Mary Ann “Mimi” Balderson of Manhattan (aka to a few as Nurse Ratchet); a brother, David Jackson and wife Laura of Arrow Rock, MO, and nephews Alec, Nathan, Caleb, and Seth; and a sister, Kathy Jackson of Wichita, KS. He will also be greatly missed by Sebastian, Owen, Prescott, and Jens Balderson and Julia and Sam Wright to whom he was lovingly known as “PaChuck.”
One of his lasting legacies is the Expedition Asia Exhibit at the Sunset Zoo, for which Chuck donated the funds needed to begin its development.
A private service for Chuck will be held at a later date Online condolences may be left for the family on the website of Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home: www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial gifts may be sent to the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice, Inc, or Sunset Zoological Park & Wildlife Conservation Trust – Expedition Asia. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
