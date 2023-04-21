Chuck Bussing Apr 21, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bussing Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save We are sad to announce the passing of Charles Earl “Chuck” Bussing. Chuck passed away surrounded by his family at the age of 90 on April 19, 2023.There will be a Celebration of Life for Chuck at Meadowlark Hills Event Center, 2121 Meadowlark Road, Manhattan, from 2 – 4 PM on Wednesday April 26, 2023.Online condolences may be left for the family through the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers of gifts, you can donate to the Konza Prairie in memory of Chuck through the following link: HTTPS://giving.ksufoundation.org/campaigns/17447/donations/new Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Area baseball roundup: Wamego fights pats Marysville, Silver Lake and St. Marys Area softball roundup: Rock Creek softball splits with St. Marys Riley County volunteer tax program takes on increased workload Manhattan, Riley County at odds over animal control operations RCPD arrests Manhattan man in connection with Sunset Zoo shooting Police report for April 21, 2023 'Mr. K-State' Ernie Barrett dead at 93 Feds get first guilty plea in Michigan marijuana board probe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew Immaculata Church in St. Marys prepares for parishionersKBI investigates woman's death in Riley County JailCity manager: Aggieville requesting $25K for gift card promotionVOLUNTEERS | Riley County firefighters reflect on service amid active fire seasonMillie Bobby Brown’s engagement ring ‘worth $150,000’Robert & Kathy TillyMHS track dominates home meetTwo poisonous birds discovered deep in jungles of Papua New GuineaK-State football assistant coaches get new contractsRiley County talks with residents about city levee project Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Special Section Apr 17, 2023 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
