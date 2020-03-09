Christopher A. Stevenson, age 49, of Sabetha, formerly of Waterville, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Lakeside Terrace Assisted Living in Sabetha.
Viewing will be from Noon to 8:00 pm, with visitation between 6:30 and 8:00 pm, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville.
Funeral services are at 10:00 am, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville. Burial is at Prospect Hill Cemetery, north of Blue Rapids.
Condolences may be left at www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.