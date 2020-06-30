Christopher Michael Day, 38, of Leonardville, Kansas, died Friday, June 19, 2020 in a highway accident near Leonardville. Memorial service: 10:30 am., Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Wamego. Visitation: Tuesday, June 30 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego. The family suggests memorial contributions to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, and those may be sent in care of Campanella-Evans Mortuary. www.campanellafuneral.com
