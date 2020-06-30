Christopher Michael Day, 38, of Leonardville, Kansas, died Friday, June 19, 2020 in a highway accident near Leonardville. Memorial service: 10:30 am., Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Wamego. Visitation: Tuesday, June 30 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego. The family suggests memorial contributions to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, and those may be sent in care of Campanella-Evans Mortuary. www.campanellafuneral.com

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.