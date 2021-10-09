On September 18, 2021 Christopher C. Smith, loving husband, father of three and grandfather of two, passed away at the age of 83.
Chris was born in Boston, MA to Lyman and Ruth Smith and grew up on the East Coast. He met his wife, Ann Stalheim Smith, at the University of Colorado in a biology class. They moved to Seattle where he got his Masters and Ph.D. in evolutionary ecology at the University of Washington. He worked in Panama with the Smithsonian Institute and taught at Fisk and the University of Missouri before settling at Kansas State University where he worked in the Dept. of Biology from 1970-2003. He published many scientific articles that were cited hundreds of times. He and Ann moved to Mount Vernon, WA 10 years ago to be closer to their grandchildren.
Chris loved nature and was a proud advocate for the environment. Hiking and bird watching were two of his favorite hobbies. He once said that he became a biologist because it was the only job that he could think of where he could be paid to go hiking. He believed in social activism and was involved in the civil rights movement, was active in protecting the environment, volunteered with Big Brother Big Sister, was a docent at the Manhattan KS Zoo and was very active in Habitat for Humanity. He touched the hearts and minds of students, faculty, friends and family and will be missed by all.
Chris is survived by his daughters; Heather Smith and Andrea Lowe; son, Jamison Smith; grandchildren, Christopher and Odessa Lowe; sister, Constance Schuyler and many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Smith; brothers, David and Steve Smith and sister, Donna Hoffman.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held later due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers please donate to Habitat for Humanity. Arrangements are under the care of kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
