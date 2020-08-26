Christine Ann (Fowles) Bolliger, born May 16, 1948, died August 14 at North Kansas City Hospital from injuries suffered in an accident August 10 while bicycling with her husband, Terry Bolliger, near their North Kansas City, Missouri, home.
Chris was born in Clay Center, the eldest child of Earl and Martha (Cordray) Fowles. Chris graduated from Clay Center High School, attended Kansas State University, and earned a mathematics degree from Central Missouri State University in 1970.
Married in 1969, Chris and Terry first lived in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. They then moved around the U.S, settling in St. Charles, Illinois, for the last 32 years. The couple moved to North Kansas City in May to be near family.
Chris was a homemaker and worked for Ronald Harczak, Securities America, in St Charles. She was active in church and Bible study. She served others through scrapbooking, entertaining guests, and other creative arts. Chris was an avid cyclist, gardener, and pickleball player.
Chris is survived by her husband; son Drew Bolliger of Wayland, Michigan; daughter Faith Bolliger and son-in-law Dan Ross of Sausalito, California; granddaughters Rose Bolliger and Lilly Bolliger of Michigan; brother Ron Fowles and sister-in-law Barbara Walter of Manhattan; brother Rex Fowles and sister-in-law Colene Lind of Manhattan; sister Rita and brother-in-law Rick Meyer of Savage, Minnesota; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive guests at Dexter Park in Clay Center on Sunday, August 30, from 1:30 - 3:30 pm.
Condolences also may be sent to tbolliger@sbcglobal.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.