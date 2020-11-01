Christina A. Niehaus passed away on October 7, 2020 in Topeka, KS. Tina was born February 16, 1973 in Nuremberg, Germany to Gary and Monika Niehaus.
She was raised in Germany and Manhattan and graduated from Manhattan High and Manhattan Area Vocational School.
She worked for the State of Kansas in several agencies.
Tina was an avid quilter and enoyed going to rock concerts.
She will be greatly missed by her parents, Gary & Monika, sister Gina Poor (Cedar Rapids, IA), brother Gary, Jr. (Barb) of Manhattan, nephew Kevin Kipp (Emily) of Beaumont, TX, and her special friend Joan Peterson.
Memorials can be made to: St. Francis Hospital Cancer Unit in Topeka, KS.
Private memorial service at a later date.
