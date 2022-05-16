Christina Brazzle May 16, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Christina Marie Brazzle, 60, of Wamego, died Friday (May 13, 2022) in Manhattan, Kansas.Arrangements are in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly files for re-election to second term in Kansas Arguments pit procedure vs result in Kansas Supreme Court debate over legislative maps Supreme Court rules for Sen. Cruz in campaign finance case Russia runs into more obstacles in Ukraine, on global front Police: Buffalo gunman aimed to keep killing if he got away Regional soccer, baseball and softball assignments released Biden offers logistics support to ease formula shortage MHS boys' tennis finishes 13th at state Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesK-State to build new arena, complex for livestock showsManhattan woman dies in crash near St. GeorgeThompson signs 4-year deal with MiamiThree people injured in a head-on car crash in north ManhattanK-State lands 4 transfers over the weekendWamego splits with Rossville in battle of undefeated teamsCanadian alternative-energy fuels manufacturer to open plant in ManhattanTwo MHS students named National Merit ScholarsFROM THE PUBLISHER | 'Hunger' vs. 'food insecurity,' and a mea culpaCity to review indoor aquatics center feasibility report Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
