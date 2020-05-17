Chris Clowers, age 59, passed away April 30, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born Nov 14, 1960 to James and Carolee (Baertch) Clowers at Kincheloe AFB, Sault Ste Marie, MI. Raised as an Air Force “brat” Chris spent his youth at various locations including Anchorage, AK; Dover, NH; Enon, OH; Lompoc, CA; Alexandria, LA; and St. Louis MO. A graduate of Alexandria (LA) High School he attended Kansas State University and remained a lifelong resident of Manhattan, Kansas until his transfer to San Antonio in 2015.
Chris was employed by Quanta Utility Engineering Services in San Antonio following positions with Kansas Department of Transportation, Riley County Public Works and several years as manager of Hibachi Hut in Aggieville.
Chris is survived by his wife, Audrey; stepmother Karen Clowers; step-siblings Jennifer (Matt) Linden and Jeffrey (Jessica) Ansell; mother-in-law Margaret Harenchar, sisters-in-law Linda Anderson and Barbara (Steve) Bright and a host of nieces and nephews to whom Chris lovingly passed on many questionable activities to the dismay of their parents.
A celebration of life will take place later in Manhattan, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the donor’s charity of choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.