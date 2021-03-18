Chris L. Zeiner, age 70, of Manhattan, died March 14, 2021, at his residence.
He was born April 11, 1950, in Salina, Kansas, the son of Darrell and Frances (Nelson) Zeiner.
Chris grew up in Minneapolis, KS and graduated from Minneapolis High School. He then moved to Manhattan and attended Kansas State University.
He served in the Air National Guard and in the Air Force. After his military service he returned to Manhattan and worked in the home construction business. He first had Stanberry & Zeiner Energy Efficient Homes and later Chris Zeiner Construction and build many homes in the Manhattan area.
Chris enjoyed playing cards, collecting coins, reading, golfing when younger and skiing in Colorado. He really enjoyed his weekly card game.
Survivors include his brother, Ty R. Zeiner of Marion, KS; two nieces and two nephews; and his good friend Chad Winnie.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan with Reverend Troy Bowers officiating. Family and friends are invited to meet at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home at 1:30 P.M. Friday to form a procession to the cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tuttle Creek Lake Association for the Youth Fishing Clinic. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
